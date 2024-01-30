Mount Sinai doctor discusses cardiovascular disease, prevention ahead of American Heart Month

Dr. Icilma Fergus joins Here and Now to discuss cardiovascular disease ahead of American Heart Month.

Dr. Icilma Fergus joins Here and Now to discuss cardiovascular disease ahead of American Heart Month.

Dr. Icilma Fergus joins Here and Now to discuss cardiovascular disease ahead of American Heart Month.

Dr. Icilma Fergus joins Here and Now to discuss cardiovascular disease ahead of American Heart Month.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- February is American Heart Month, a time to focus on cardiovascular health.

Dr. Icilma Fergus, director of cardiovascular disparities and professor of medicine at Mount Sinai Health Systems joined Sandra Bookman on Here and Now to promote the "Go Red for Women Community Heart Health" fair taking place on all Mount Sinai campuses on Friday, Feb. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair will include free informational sessions and free screenings.

In addition to discussing the fair, Dr. Fergus also discussed how a recent spike in cases of the flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses can trigger cardiovascular complications.

For more information on American Heart Month, please visit American Heart Association's website.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HERE AND NOW PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

WATCH Here and Now on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

WATCH: More Here and Now episodes

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS