Here and Now: Impact of the Supreme Court's decision on affirmative action

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we discuss the Supreme Court's decision to strike down affirmative action.
What will the impact be on students of color?
We'll also take a look at an exhibit shining a spotlight on the Black Panther Party.
Plus, we find out how the "Care Star Awards" are highlighting the life-saving contributions of home healthcare workers.
WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
WATCH: More Here and Now episodes
Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.
