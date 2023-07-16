On this episode of Here and Now, we take a look at how the striking down of affirmative action will impact students of color.

Here and Now: Impact of the Supreme Court's decision on affirmative action

here & now

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we discuss the Supreme Court's decision to strike down affirmative action.

What will the impact be on students of color?

We'll also take a look at an exhibit shining a spotlight on the Black Panther Party.

Plus, we find out how the "Care Star Awards" are highlighting the life-saving contributions of home healthcare workers.

