Here and Now: Autism awareness and helping those hit hard by the pandemic

By Eyewitness News
Here and Now: Autism awareness and helping those hit hard by the pandemic

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we are discussing the impact of delayed diagnosis and services for children of color on the Autism spectrum and one family's mission to change it.

According to the CDC, Black and Hispanic children are subject to delayed access to evaluation, diagnosis and services due to socioeconomic issues and other barriers.

We'll also share more about a partnership that delivers -- the New York Urban League and Door Dash are teaming up to support Black-owned businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

And we'll have more on the social media campaign against gun violence featuring the parents of slain rapper Pop Smoke.

We will also take a look at I Heart Dance NYC, an outdoor live series that celebrates New York's brightest dancers and helps support artists kept off the stage by the pandemic.

ABC 7 UNITE



community & eventsnew york cityautismhere and nowrace relationsdancereopen nyccovid 19
HERE AND NOW
Here and Now: COVID vaccine in Black community
Here and Now: What's at stake with marijuana legalization in NY
Here and Now: Black History Month Town Hall
Here and Now: Reaction to Malcom X assassination investigation
