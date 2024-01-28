Here and Now 1/28/24: Black classical musicians demand respect and equality

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We go inside the fight for tenure among Black orchestral musicians. Some of the nation's most esteemed institutions are accused of falling short when it comes to diversity and inclusion.

Some highly trained, talented classical musicians are now calling for a day of solidarity as they demand respect and equal treatment. According to the Black Orchestral Network, musicians of color are disproportionately denied tenure by some of the country's most esteemed cultural institutions. Joining us to explain why this is happening, why it's so important, and what needs to be done about it is the network's founder, Shea Scruggs.

At a time when Black history is being pulled from school curriculums, one organization is on a mission to keep Harlem's history front and center. The group, While We Are Still Here Inc., is installing 25 historic markers to honor those who have given the community its unique character. It's called the Sign of the Times Harlem Heritage Markers Project. And here to tell us more is the founder and executive director of While We Are Still Here, Karen D. Taylor.

Move over Godiva and Hershey. Three brothers in the Bronx are making their mark in the world of fine chocolate. The company is committed to not only quality but also to environmental and social responsibility. Joining us is Daniel Maloney, one of the co-founders of Sol Cacao.

