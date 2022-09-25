here and now

Here and Now: What happened to Celina Mays?

On this episode of Here and Now, what happened to Celina Mays, the pregnant 12-year-old who disappeared without a trace two decades ago?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, what happened to Celina Mays?

There is an update to the case of the pregnant 12-year-old who disappeared without a trace two decades ago.

Also, why are Black women three times more likely to die from pregnancy than their white counterparts?

A new documentary called "Aftershock" explores medical inequality through the lens of two families who lived it.

We're also looking at the impact of the sub-minimum wage in the food industry, especially on women of color.

Finally, Miss New York shares her plans for combating poverty and homelessness.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

