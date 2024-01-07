Here and Now 01/07/24: Children of Promise, early African American history and Rapper Styles P

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of "Here and Now," Sandra Bookman looks at how Children of Promise, NYC is creating opportunities for young people whose parents are behind bars.

Plus, a new exhibit shines a spotlight on early African American history in the north. "Unnamed Figures: Black Presence and Absence in the Early American North," is at the American Folk Art Museum.

Rapper Styles P turns his focus on health and wellness in underserved communities.

And 1960s girl groups finally get the credit they deserve. We'll introduce you to Laura Flam, author of the new book, "But Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?" Also joining us is Beverly Lee of The Shirelles.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

