here and now

Here and Now: COVID vaccines for children; Black women and breast cancer

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we talk to a Bronx pediatrician about the rise in COVID cases among children and when the vaccine could be approved for 5 to 11-year-olds.

Also ahead, Black women and breast cancer. How Sisters Network Inc. is saving lives and providing support to those fighting the disease.

They are the nation's only African American, breast cancer survivorship organization.

Plus, we'll introduce you to the youngest full time equity trader on the New York Stock Exchange

She's now launching her own financial reality show.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

WATCH: More Here and Now episodes

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

ABC 7 UNITE



See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS


Watch Here & Now
Here & Now episode archive

RESOURCES


We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:

Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
No New Jails NYC
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project

Teaching the Next Generation
Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School

Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools

Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma's Place (Harlem)
Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)

Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

Podcasts

1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing:
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix

Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citynew yorkvaccinesbreast cancerhere and nowchildrencoronavirusbreast cancer awarenesscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicnew york stock exchangecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HERE AND NOW
Here and Now: Brooklyn-based group helps Haitians seeking asylum
Here and Now: How ABC's "Equity Report" explores racial inequalities
Here and Now: Project aims to repair 1,700 NYCHA apartments
Here and Now: The show helping former inmates turn their lives around
TOP STORIES
Colin Powell dead at 84 from COVID-19 complications
New York City native, Colin Powell's local ties run deep
Mother killed, 3-year-old son survives, in head-on crash
Mom delivers 14 lb. baby after suffering 19 miscarriages
New vaccine mandate takes effect in New Jersey
Tanker truck involved in fiery head-on crash
COVID Update: CDC panel to weigh Moderna, J and J boosters
Show More
Man behind controversial Trump Russia dossier speaks out
Cuba Gooding Jr. will stand trial in February in NYC groping case
Vote on NYC Thomas Jefferson statue expected today
US and Haiti seek release of 17 abducted by gang, including 5 kids
Jury selection to start in trial over Ahmaud Arbery's death
More TOP STORIES News