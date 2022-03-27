here and now

Here and Now: Community battles for peace amid gun violence in NYC

By Eyewitness News
Here and Now: Community battles for peace amid gun violence in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we take a look at combating the rise in gun violence and talk with community organizers on the frontlines in the battle for peace on our streets.

Community organizers Erica Ford, the co-founder of Life Camp Inc. in Queens and Iesha Sekou, CEO/Founder of Street Corner Resources in Harlem join us.

Plus, we discuss the link between the pandemic and the risk of heart disease in the Black community.

Disney's "Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure" comes to Harlem and a world premiere at Carnegie Hall that's food for the soul.

Also ahead, "Forgotten Voices" features text messages from the homeless set to music.

