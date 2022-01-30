here and now

Here and Now: New book outlines strategies for overcoming systematic racism

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Here and Now: Book lays out strategies to overcome systematic racism

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we highlight author of a new book that lays out strategies for leveling the playing field for African Americans.

Kimberly Jones, activist author of 'How We Can Win,' delves into the impact of systematic racism and lays out strategies for overcoming it.

Also ahead, we discuss the impact of student loan debt, especially on Black women, and the latest on student loan forgiveness.

The nation's oldest and largest arts education non-profit 'Youth Audiences in New York,' is celebrating 70 years.

Plus, we sit down with 'Dancing With the Stars' champ and NBA star, Iman Shumpert.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

WATCH: More Here and Now episodes

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

ABC 7 UNITE



See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS


Watch Here & Now
Here & Now episode archive

RESOURCES


We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:

Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
No New Jails NYC
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project

Teaching the Next Generation
Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School

Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools

Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma's Place (Harlem)
Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)

Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

Podcasts

1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing:
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix

Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york cityhere and nowracismdancing with the starsafrican americansstudent loansloans
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HERE AND NOW
Here and Now: critical race theory; avoid pitfalls when buying a home
From the 'Like It Is' archives, a 1977 interview with Sidney Poitier
Here and Now: A conversation with NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams
Here and Now preview: one-on-one with Eric Adams
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYC Mayor Adams holds briefing
How much snow fell in NYC, across Tri-State area
Elderly man who drowned in pool among 3 that died while shoveling snow
9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
14 hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Ohio hotel
NJ indoor sports bubble collapses during winter snowstorm
AccuWeather: Remains brisk after powerful nor'easter
Show More
It's almost Lunar New Year! 2022 is the Year of the Tiger
Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title
Sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn't made up mind
Winter nor'easter: LIRR resumes service, other mass transit info
Winter Storm Update: Nor'easter wallops the NYC area
More TOP STORIES News