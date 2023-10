On this episode of Here and Now, Sandra talks to two entertainment legends, Kazem Abdullah and Michael Mauldin.

Here and Now 10/22/23: 'The Life and Times of Malcolm X' opera, Black American Music Association

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this half-hour edition of "Here and Now" we talk to an opera conductor and the founder of the Black American Music Association

"X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X" is a new opera coming to the Met in November. Kazem Abdullah, who will be conducting the groundbreaking opera, sat down with Sandra to discuss the show.

There is no understating the impact that Black Americans have had on culture, especially when it comes to music.

As such, the Black American Music Association is on a mission to preserve and protect that legacy and move it forward. Michael Maulden is the founder of the association. For more than half a century, Maulden has been instrumental in discovering and nurturing music legends like Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey and Luther Vandross. Maulden talks to Sandra to talk about his personal legacy and that of the artists he has mentored.

WATCH Here and Now on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

WATCH: More Here and Now episodes

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

ABC 7 UNITE

See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS

Watch Here & Now

Here & Now episode archive

RESOURCES

We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:

Ways to Help

Black Lives Matter

Black Voters Matter Fund

NAACP

National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform

No New Jails NYC

Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)

Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project

Teaching the Next Generation

Black Lives Matter at School

Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School

Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools

Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey

Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)

Grandma's Place (Harlem)

Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)

Source of Knowledge (Newark)

The Lit. Bar (Bronx)

The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)

Books

Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah

I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou

Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey

So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo

The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander

White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

Podcasts

1619

Black Wall Street 1921

Jemele Hill is Unbothered

Still Processing:

Movies

American Son: Available on Netflix

If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu

Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime

Selma: Available on Amazon Prime

The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime

When They See Us: Available on Netflix

Documentaries

13th: Available on Netflix

America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic

Becoming: Available on Netflix

I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube