Here and Now: Charles Rangel remembers his late friend, David Dinkins

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we sat down with Charles Rangel, a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus.He was also the Dean of New York's congressional delegation and the first African-American Chair of the influential House Ways and Means Committee.Rangel joined us to discuss his late friend, David Dinkins, who died of natural causes on November 23, 2020.Rangel described Dinkins as "truly a patriot, a gentleman and a dear friend."David Dinkins was the first African-American mayor of New York City, holding office from 1990 to 1993.When asked what was the greatest accomplishment of the Dinkins administration Rangel said it was "his ability to survive a very unfriendly press."Rangel also shared that one of Dinkins proudest moments was getting Nelson Mandela to visit Harlem.We then sat down with Sharon Nelson and Basil Smikle Jr. Sharon Nelson is the CEO and President of Civically Re-Engaged Women.Basil Smikle Jr. is a political strategist and the campaigner manager of Ray McGuire, who is running for mayor of NYC.They also paid their respects to Dinkins.Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor NoahI Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya AngelouRaising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer HarveySo You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma OluoThe New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle AlexanderWhite Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About RacismAmerican Son: Available on NetflixIf Beale Street Could Talk: Available on HuluJust Mercy: Available on Amazon PrimeSelma: Available on Amazon PrimeThe Hate U Give: Available on Amazon PrimeWhen They See Us: Available on Netflix13th: Available on NetflixAmerica Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National GeographicBecoming: Available on NetflixI am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube