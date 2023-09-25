Here and Now for 9/24/23: New Terminal One CEO on how inclusion remains a part of project's DNA

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, the new Terminal One construction at JFK promises the latest in technology and an unprecedented experience. But the most important item for the team behind it is simple: ensuring minority and women owned businesses have a seat at the table.
Dr. Gerrard P. Bushell, president and CEO of the New Terminal One development, discusses how diversity and inclusion will be part of the project's DNA.
We also talk to Aerial Messam, who is making history in the skies.
At 18, the Queens native is the youngest woman of color to become a certified private pilot in New York State.
Elsewhere on the show:
- With the Department of Education's COVID-19 student loan forbearance ending this month, we discuss the Biden adminstration's new income-based repayment program, "Save," which may offer some borrower's relief.
- O.N.E. Duo, the first black, mother-daughter duo in country music, join the show to discuss their "country fusion."
