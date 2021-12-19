here and now

Here and Now: A conversation with NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams

By Eyewitness News
Here and Now: A conversation with NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, a conversation with Mayor-elect Eric Adams as he gears up to become New York City's 110th mayor.

Also, restoring the birthplace of legendary activist, actor, and singer Paul Robeson. Why his family's legacy is a little know, but important part of Princeton, New Jersey's history.

Plus, the inspiration behind Misty Copeland's latest book, "Black Ballerinas, My Journey to Our Legacy."

