Here and Now: Project aims to repair, renovate 1,700 NYCHA apartments

By Eyewitness News
Here and Now: Project aims to repair 1,700 NYCHA apartments

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we learn new details on an ambitious project to repair and renovate 1,700 NYCHA apartments in New York City.

Also ahead, how the "Springboard Incubator" is working to ensure the representation of Blacks and Hispanics in the tech field.

We'll also introduce you to the first Black director to take the mainstage at the Metropolitan Opera for "Fire Shut Up in My Bones."

And you'll meet one of the young actors bringing the opera to life.

Plus, find out how Kool and the Gang's "Kool Kids Foundation" is inspiring young people.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

