On this episode of Here and Now, we discuss the growing problem of drug overdose deaths and how is helping New York State combat the issue.

Here and Now for 12/03/2023: How NY is tackling the growing issue of drug overdose deaths

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we discuss how a multi-billion-dollar settlement with opioid manufacturers is helping New York State combat the growing issue of drug overdose deaths.

According to the National Center for Drug Abuse, the number of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. has climbed to nearly one million since the year 2000.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the state will allocate $192 million to support drug prevention and treatment programs.

The funds, thanks to a $2 billion legal settlement with opioid manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies, will go to local organizations to help reduce the staggering number of opioid deaths.

Joining us to discuss what this will mean for New Yorkers is Dr. Chinazo Cunningham, Commissioner of the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Support.

Also on the show is Gina Ramcharan, founder of Idea Manufacturer, to talk about the challenges of small business owners; Bronx-bred rapper Mickey Factz breaks down the launch of Pendulum Ink, hip hop's first ever academy; and the co-producers of "A Soulful Christmas" share the magic behind their holiday hit.

WATCH Here and Now on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

WATCH: More Here and Now episodes

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

