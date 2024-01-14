Here and Now: 'The Poison Garden': Racism in South Florida criminal justice

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In the latest Here and Now with Sandra Bookman, we explore "The Poison Garden," a new documentary that exposes long-standing racism in South Florida's criminal justice system. We'll introduce you to the producers of this award-winning and important film.

Also ahead, reconnecting fathers with their children -- meet the founder of the "Fatherless Generation."

Plus: The secret to recharging your health through juicing: a Navy veteran, Alton Weekes, shares how shedding 100 pounds changed his life, and led to the creation of his business, Cellful Organics.

Finally, changing young lives one hairstyle at a time.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

