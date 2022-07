Here and Now: actress Regina Taylor on her role in "First Lady"

ABC 7 UNITE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we talk to members of "The Bridge Project" which provides a lifeline for new mothers and their babies.The project helps families through the first 1,000 days of a child's life when support is fundamental for healthy growth and development.And we get a peek at the new series, "First Lady" which follows the personal and political lives of women in the White House.Actress Regina Taylor discusses her role as the mother of former first lady, Michelle Obama.Later, Tony and Grammy award winner Melba Moore shares her new album, "Imagine" which dropped earlier this year.And a new initiative focused on combating credit discrimination and bias helps educate people on how to build wealth.Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.