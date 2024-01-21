Here and Now 1/21/24: Reparations for Black New Yorkers, 'Video Music Box' and art of Kente cloth

On this episode of Here and Now, we discuss new plans to study reparations, speak with the man behind 'Video Music Box' and learn about Kente cloth.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's a big move toward racial justice in New York State amid plans for a new commission tasked with researching the generational harm from slavery.

In an effort to acknowledge the impact of slavery in New York State, Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed a bill to create a commission to study reparations for Black New Yorkers, making New York the third state in the nation to do so.

State Sen. James Sanders Jr., who sponsored the New York State Commission on Reparations Remedies bill, joins us.

If getting your finances in order is at the top of your list of New Year's resolutions, our next guest has some advice on avoiding some financial pitfalls.

Joining us is Dee Brown, a real estate developer, philanthropist and contributing writer for Forbes.com. He will share his good-sense tips on managing money and getting your finances in order.

Plus, back in the 1980s, when mainstream media refused to air rap videos on television, Ralph McDaniels created the show, "Video Music Box."

Today he is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic program that gave a platform and a voice to hip-hop artists.

And now, his new children's book -- "Roscoe Learns About Video Music Box" -- offers young readers insight into McDaniel's journey and the evolution of rap music and culture.

McDaniels, known affectionately as "Uncle Ralph," joins us.

Also in the show: the International Girls Academy stands on the principles of breaking down barriers, solving problems, and empowering youth.

Students gain interview skills, are introduced to business practices and travel abroad to learn about the global supply chain.

We are joined by founder and CEO, Makeba Green, and youth president, Samia DeSmith.

And later on: many, if not most, of you are familiar with Kente cloth, which is a textile practice that originated in Ghana and was set aside for royalty.

Made by hand on a loom, Kente, which means basket, consists of more than 350 patterns.

Our guest, Kwame Sarfo, is trying to share this vibrant, iconic cultural symbol. He's the founder and CEO of the luxury home-decor company, Obrempong Home.

