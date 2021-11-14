here and now

Here and Now: Why suicide rates among Black teens are on the rise

By Eyewitness News
Here and Now: Why suicide rates among Black teens are on the rise

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we look at why suicide rates among Black teens are rising and identify the signs and the symptoms of potential trouble.

Plus, the 29th New York African International Film Festival is back in the theater.

Co-founder, Diarah N'Daw-Spech, along with Skinner Myers, the director of 'The Sleeping Negro,' joins us as we take a look at some of the highlights.

Also ahead, we learn about the local initiatives taking place to help minority businesses survive and thrive in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

And finally, we meet the creative team behind a new children's book, 'I'm Dreaming of a Brown Christmas."

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

