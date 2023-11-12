Here and Now for 11/12/2023: The secret society still fighting for the community

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this edition of Here and Now, we speak to a couple changemakers who are continuing the work of a secret society that dates all the way back to the Underground Railroad.
The United Order of Tents, the oldest Black women's fraternity in the country, dates back to 1847.
It was created to help enslaved people using the Underground Railroad.
One of this secret society's oldest chapters is based in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn and is still dedicated to its mission of serving the community.
Joining Sandra Bookman in studio is President of Unted Order of Tents Eastern District No. 3 Essie Gregory and Vice President Erica Buddington.
Also on the show, Christian Cooper, the birdwatcher who recorded a disturbing confrontation with a white woman in New York City's Central Park back in 2020, is now host of a new series on National Geographic, "Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper."
Cooper joins Bookman to discuss the journey as well as excitement on the new series.
