New Jersey coronavirus update: Hoboken expanding testing as cases rise

On Thursday, Hoboken reported 32 cases which represent a new record-high for a one-day increase in the city.
Updated testing options:
ivee: On Tuesday, November 24, over 275 COVID-19 tests will be offered through the City's partnership with Ivee at the Multi-Service Center (124 Grand Street) for Hoboken residents between 8 am and 5 pm. ivee offers PCR testing, and results will be emailed within 24-48 hours. To sign-up for testing, visit http://www.hobokennj.gov/ivee.
Medicine Man Pharmacy: On Sunday, November 22, 125 COVID-19 tests will be offered through the City's partnership with Medicine Man Pharmacy at 605 Jackson Street for Hoboken residents between 9 am and 1 pm. Medicine Man Pharmacy offers rapid testing (BD Veritor Plus Antigen test), which will be emailed within 3-6 hours of testing. To sign-up for testing, visit http://www.hobokennj.gov/medicineman. Appointments will also become available for an additional 125 rapid tests on Wednesday, November 25 between 9 am and 1 pm, in the coming days.
Prompt MD: In addition to new testing dates on Friday, November 20 and Tuesday, November 24, Prompt MD will be adding additional testing hours at 605 Jackson Street on Tuesday afternoon until 3 pm. Prompt MD offers PCR testing. To sign-up for testing, visit http://www.hobokennj.gov/promptmd. Prompt MD previously added testing this upcoming Friday and Tuesday, in addition to existing testing dates on Mondays and Thursdays.
Riverside Medical Group: Testing appointments are currently full at Riverside Medical on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Appointments are normally available at http://www.hobokennj.gov/riverside.
Testing through Medicine Man Pharmacy, ivee and Riverside Medical Group is provided for Hoboken residents only, with proof of residency required at the time of testing.
Testing through Prompt MD is provided for both Hoboken residents and business employees, with proof of residency or employment at a Hoboken establishment required at the time of testing.
Prompt MD and ivee will make every effort to work with the laboratories to secure COVID-19 results by Thursday morning, however results could potentially take longer.
Due to the recently observed high cancellation rate, any resident who wishes to cancel or reschedule an appointment must do so at least 24 hours in advance. Those who do not show up for a scheduled appointment will not be permitted to book a future COVID-19 test.
