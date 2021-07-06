Live at 11: The Hometown Heroes ticker-tape parade in New York City

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City will honor all the essential workers who brought the city through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic with a ticker-tape parade on Wednesday, but a post-parade ceremony has been scrapped due to weather concerns.The parade will feature 14 different floats, making it one of the largest ticker-tape parades in the city's history.Queens nurse Sandra Lindsay, the first person in the United States to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, will serve as the parade's Grand Marshal."It is truly an honor and privilege to serve as the grand marshal in the Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade and represent all health care and essential workers whose heroic efforts saved lives during the COVID-19 pandemic," Lindsay said.The parade will step off at 11 a.m. at Battery Park, then march north up the Canyon of Heroes.The previously planned ceremony in City Hall Park at the parade's conclusion to publicly thank the workers and celebrate the Summer of NYC was canceled due to the extreme heat forecasted for Wednesday.Mayor Bill de Blasio said additional precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of participants and spectators."We will be adding additional cooling centers and water stations along the route," he said.The floats, representing 260 different groups of essential workers, will join the parade down the Canyon of Heroes. These categories include:HospitalsHealthcareEmergency foodCommunity careFirst respondersTransportationCity workersSmall businesses and bodegasEducation and childcareUtilitiesHospitality/buildings careReinforcementsAdvocacy organizationsCommunication and delivery