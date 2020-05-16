Coronavirus News: Horse racing in New York state to reopen starting June 1

As the state moves forward with their phased reopening, Cuomo said they are also looking to open economic activities without crowds or gatherings.
"If you can have economic activity without a crowd, that's great," he said. "We can do that in this state horse racing tracks and we're going to do that."
Cuomo said there will be be guidelines for the actual participants.
The horse racing venues that will be opening up are as follows:
- Aqueduct Racetrack
- Batavia Downs
- Belmont Park
- Buffalo Raceway
- Finger Lakes Racetrack
- Monticello Raceway
- Saratoga Race Course
- Saratoga Raceway
- Tioga Downs
- Vernon Downs
- Yonkers Raceway
Cuomo added the reopening of the Watkins Glen International racetrack, which will be able to open on June 1 without fans.
When asked about baseball, the governor said there is a large number of maintenance staff and support staff that has to be accounted for. He questioned about social distancing measures.
