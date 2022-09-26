The Countdown: Hurricane Ian strengthens, Fiona cleanup efforts continue

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we continue to track Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall in Florida by mid-week.

Officials in Florida have already declared a state of emergency and they are urging residents to prepare for heavy rain, high wind and rising seas.

The latest projections have the storm on track to hit Tampa Bay. The last major landfall in the Tampa area was over 100 years ago in 1921.

We have team coverage of the storm.

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show:

Fiona cleanup continues

While everyone waits to see what happens with Hurricane Ian, cleanup efforts continue in Puerto Rico. Thousands are still in the dark, over a week after Hurricane Fiona made landfall. Many fear those blackouts will continue for the foreseeable future. Concerns come as assistance rolls in from all over, including from volunteers in New York and New Jersey.

Former NJ Governor, Congressman James Florio dies at 85

Former New Jersey Gov. James Florio, who championed a plan that substantially raised the state's sales and income taxes leading to his reelection defeat in 1993, died Sunday. He was 85. His law partner Doug Steinhardt and current New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed Florio died in statements on Monday.

NASA's DART mission successfully slams into an asteroid

A NASA spacecraft has intentionally slammed into an asteroid in humanity's first test of planetary defense. The impact occurred at 7:15 p.m. ET greeted by cheers from the mission team in Laurel, Maryland. The DART mission, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, launched 10 months ago.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

