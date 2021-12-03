ice

'Like an explosion': Family says ice mysteriously crashes through home, leaving gaping hole in roof

Kim Paradise was giving her baby medicine and just left the room when the ice seemingly fell from the sky.
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ family says ice crashed through home: 'It was like an explosion'

MARLTON, N.J. -- A New Jersey family said they're still in shock after a large chunk of ice seemingly fell from the sky and crashed into their home, leaving a gaping hole in their roof.

Kim Paradise said she had just given medicine to her baby and walked out of her kitchen when she heard a loud boom coming from the room around 6 p.m. Thursday.

"We heard something come through. It was like an explosion," said Paradise, who lives in Marlton, a suburb 15 miles east of Philadelphia.

She checked the kitchen and saw a giant hole in its ceiling, along with lumps of ice, splintered wood and roofing material scattered across the floor. The crashing ice even ripped a kitchen cabinet door off of its hinges.



The homeowners found more ice inside and outside of the property.

"There's ice outside on the grass. There's ice in our backyard, on our roof," Paradise said.

The family suspects that the ice fell from a passing airplane, but it's still unclear what exactly happened. Our sister station WPVI reported that two flights were in the immediate area at the time of the incident.

Paradise said she's just thankful no one was hurt.

"How lucky we are. My son's a little fighter. He actually has escaped a couple of different times fighting for his life, and I think someone is actually watching over him at all times," she said.

She added that the next step is to contact her insurance company to try to get repairs covered before Christmas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyicemysteryhome repairshomeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ICE
Rockefeller Center ice rink reopens to skaters in NYC
Mother reunites with 2 sons after being separated by ICE
ICE to stop using the term 'illegal alien' referring to immigrants
Girl, 16, dies after saving younger brother from frozen OH lake
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News