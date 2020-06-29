reopen nyc

Reopen News: NYC indoor dining may be delayed in Phase 3 reopening

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio said while outdoor dining is "working" in New York City, he confirmed Monday that the reopening of indoor dining may be paused due to coronavirus concerns.

"We are now going to reexamine the indoor dining rules for Phase 3," de Blasio. "The rest of Phase 3 is moving on pace for Monday, July 6th."

Governor Andrew Cuomo is also questioning reopening indoor dining in the city.

"Indoor dining has been problematic in the past," Gov. Cuomo told NY1 Monday morning. "I'm going to be speaking to business owners today in New York City and elected officials in New York City. But the restaurants and the indoor dining can be problematic."
EMBED More News Videos

Raw Video: Gov. Andrew Cuomo discusses how risk factors may impact the restart of indoor dining in NYC.



NY Gov. Cuomo said the state is reviewing data and consulting with stakeholders concerning indoor dining in New York City during Phase 3. A decision on whether to allow or pause indoor dining in the city during Phase 3 will come by Wednesday.

The mayor said the city is seeing problems with indoor dining, especially in other states.

"The rest of the nation, I don't need to tell you, is looking more and more troubling," he said. "And that is causing us to think about each step we are taking and look at what is happening around the country. We all see a nexus to a particular problem. We all love indoor dining, but we also see problems with indoor dining."

De Blasio said on Sunday his team spoke to Gov. Cuomo's staff about their concerns for indoor dining.

"We are going to work it through with the state, figure out how we want to approach it," de Blasio said. "If we want to pause that piece for a while, or modify it. We will have more to say in the next coming days, because we want restaurant owners to have information right away."
EMBED More News Videos

Raw Video: Mayor Bill de Blasio discusses concerns which could delay the restart of indoor dining in New York City.


As an alternative, de Blasio said he is working to get as many restaurants as possible to offer outdoor dinning.
EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis has more on the new outdoor dining system in New York City.


"We have 6,100 restaurants that have already applied and gotten the certification to go over just the last two weeks, so they can do the outdoor dining." the mayor said. "It's been such a hit. It's been so positive, we want to go further with it. We are going to reach out to every single restaurant that qualifies, but has not yet applied and help them to apply.

RELATED: Restaurants in much of NY get green light for outdoor dining

De Blasio said he wants to get every restaurant into outdoor dining.

"Let's maximize their revenue, bring back their workforce, but keep it outdoors primarily while we figure out the indoor piece. We also want to remind restaurant owners, please be careful with the outdoor dining area along the street," he said. "There are specific rules on how to keep them safe and a specific approach you need to take to keep it away the traffic. We are going to send inspectors around and ambassadors around to talk it through and make sure restaurant owners really get that right."

The mayor also added that barbecuing will be allowed in parks in the coming days.

WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC
EMBED More News Videos

The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.



See more episodes here

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomobill de blasiofoodrestaurantsmayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
Coronavirus Updates: NY reports 7 deaths, new low in hospitalizations
Broadway shutdown extended until January due to coronavirus
Diocese of Brooklyn resumes weekday masses
Alt side parking and NY Waterway service resume in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: NY reports 7 deaths, new low in hospitalizations
Broadway shutdown extended until January due to coronavirus
13 test positive in COVID-19 exposure at NY graduation
17-year-old basketball star latest victim in spike of NYC shootings
4th person dies after van crashes on way to wedding in NY
2 boats collide in fatal crash on Long Island
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
Show More
Indoor shopping malls in New Jersey reopen
Woman coughs on bartender after asked to wear face mask
Alt side parking and NY Waterway service resume in NYC
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
What to know about Macy's 4th of July fireworks this year
More TOP STORIES News