Fear and dread in New York City as 2nd possible indoor dining shutdown looms

But if they are forced to completely shut down indoor dining again, many aren't sure they will be able to survive the winter.
And that is exactly the situation now: we could be just days away from indoor dining shutting down for the second time in New York City as hospitalization rates rise.
As part of new restrictions announced Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says indoor capacity will need to decrease 25 percent statewide if regional hospitalization rates don't stabilize within five days.
In places like Westchester County or on Long Island, that means indoor capacity could be reduced from 50 to 25 percent.
But in New York City, where indoor dining is currently permitted at 25 percent, the decrease would shut down indoor dining completely as temperatures drop and winter arrives.
Restaurants like Fred's on Manhattan's Upper West Side say that will absolutely kill their business.
"We're scared because the winter is long and it's going to be hard," said Fred's owner David Honor. "I feel like if we can get through the winter we'll be fine, but the winter's going to be rough."
"Obviously, outdoor would continue under this scenario, and outdoor is now permanent," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "A lot of these restaurants weatherize, so it can work even in colder months takeout and delivery will continue."
Tuesday morning, the Hospitality Alliance released a statement, saying:
Another forced government closure of New York City restaurants will cause an irreversible harm on even countless more small businesses and the hundreds of thousands of workers they employ.
It has been projected that 50 percent of city restaurants might not survive the pandemic.
