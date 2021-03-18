coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Indoor dining capacity set to increase in Friday, curfews lifted for some businesses

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a flurry of COVID restrictions that will be lifted in New York.

Indoor dining will go to 50% capacity in New York City and 75% in the rest of the state on Friday.

New Jersey will lift capacity restrictions on restaurants, gyms, casinos, and more to 50%.

Connecticut is lifting all capacity restrictions on everything.

Governor Cuomo said effective March 22, the final five yellow zone restrictions will be lifted and that all clusters will be lifted.
EMBED More News Videos

Indoor fitness classes, primarily in New York City, will reopen on March 22 -- with restrictions.



Those remaining clusters included East Bronx, West Bronx, Manhattan, Newburgh, New Windsor and Queens, Kew Gardens/Forest Hills.

In addition, the governor announced that indoor fitness classes, primarily in New York City, will reopen on March 22 -- with restrictions.

They will be subject to the same safety protocols that have been in place all across the state including, 33% capacity limits, masks, social distancing, and equipment cleaning.

Classes should be scheduled to allow additional time for cleaning and disinfection between sessions. Local health departments will also inspect before or within 2 weeks of the fitness center opening to ensure compliance.

Also, on April 5, 11 p.m. curfews in place for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiard halls, gyms, and fitness centers will all be lifted.
EMBED More News Videos

On April 5, 11 p.m. curfews in place for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiard halls, gyms and fitness centers will all be lifted.



"New York is moving forward with reopening our economy and looking forward to a post-COVID world," Governor Cuomo said. "We know the vaccine is the weapon that defeats this invisible enemy and we are getting more shots in arms than ever before."



However, Cuomo says curfew for food and beverage establishments, and the 12 a.m. curfew for catered events will remain in effect for the time being.

He says they are evaluating both now, and we will have an announcement on them in April.

TRENDING: Woman discovers secret NYC apartment hidden behind her bathroom mirror
EMBED More News Videos

Just about every New York City resident has a story about finding an apartment, but a woman from Roosevelt Island can probably top them all.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citynew yorkcoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomofitnesscasinogymmoviesmovie theaterhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Cuomo lifts flurry of COVID restrictions, curfews in NY
COVID Vaccine Updates: Infection more widespread in US than official count
Rangers coaching staff out for Wednesday's game due to COVID protocols
COVID Updates: More than 25% of adults in US have gotten at least 1 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daughter of NY senator identified as racist rant suspect
Family facing deportation due to confusion over expiration date on paperwork
Family members react to woman killed while celebrating 63rd birthday
AccuWeather Alert: Rain turns to snow
3 investigations underway in scandals surrounding Governor Cuomo
Stimulus update: IRS sent about 90M payments as of Wednesday
Dogs that killed boy were menace to NJ community, neighbors say
Show More
Ex-Nets player Shawn Bradley paralyzed in bike accident
Rangers coaching staff out for Wednesday's game due to COVID protocols
TX man arrested on weapons charge near vice president's home
Watch your feet! LI closes parts of beach for endangered birds
The Countdown: IRS extends tax deadline, sends 90M stimulus checks
More TOP STORIES News