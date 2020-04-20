Health & Fitness

Coronavirus News: 26-year-old athlete from New Jersey released from hospital after COVID-19 recovery

METUCHEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 26-year-old standout athlete from New Jersey is back at home after being released from the hospital following a fight with COVID-19, Governor Phil Murphy said Monday.

Former Ridgewood High School lacrosse star and two-time All-American for Bates College Jack Allard left the hospital last Thursday, Murphy said, five weeks after being admitted and placed on a ventilator.

"For Jack and the hundreds more who have recovered, we're optimistic," Murphy tweeted.

His mother, Genny Allard, previously told Eyewitness News her son had been in a medically induced coma for six days.

"My son is healthy," she said at the time. "No pre-existing conditions and he's 25. This virus is really dangerous, and now he is very, very sick."

For days, Allard suffered a fever after continuing to work in Manhattan.

"He shouldn't have been in his office that week before he got sick," Genny Allard said.

Murphy called Allard a picture of heath and used his story to remind people that while elderly and immune compromised individuals are at the highest risk, this virus can attack anyone.

"He never vaped, he never smoked," Genny Allard said. "He took his health very seriously, I mean he's an athlete."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island



RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessedisonmiddlesex countyhealthcoronavirus new jerseydrug treatmentcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakhealth carecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakdrugscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
NY daily death toll drops below 500
Cuomo proposes hazard pay for front-line workers
LI coronavirus cases approach 60,000, with nearly 2,200 deaths
Coronavirus: 425 outbreaks at New Jersey nursing homes
NYC cancels all public events in June
25 teachers dead from coronavirus in New York City
Show More
NYC investigating after 3 coronavirus patients found dead at same hotel
Paramedic tells 'LIVE' about coming 'face to face with the monster'
Staten Island funeral home provides free funerals during pandemic
New York City ER doctor sees signs of hope in COVID-19 fight
Charity feeding Holocaust survivors amid coronavirus pandemic
More TOP STORIES News