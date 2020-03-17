Coronavirus

Jersey City schools ensure no child goes hungry during the coronavirus outbreak

By
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- As communities adjust to the closure of schools due to the coronavirus outbreak, Jersey City Public Schools is working to ensure no child goes hungry.

"We have the responsibility to make sure that our students are fed and however long it continues we will make sure they are fed," said Franklin Walker, Superintendent of Jersey City Public Schools.

Meals, which include breakfast and lunch, can be picked up at the nearest Jersey City school Monday through Friday starting at 9 am to 12 pm, while schools remain closed.

"Some kids might go without eating without this program. We are making it our issue to make sure these children have a breakfast and a lunch," said Corey Lemon, Food Service Manager at Jersey City Public Schools.

To receive the free meals the child must be under the age of 18 and for more information visit: jcboe.org.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook

Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 as coronavirus keeps people home
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjersey citycommunity journalistcoronavirus hobokencoronavirus new jerseyschoolscoronaviruscoronavirus jersey cityoriginals
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More than 2 dozen statues outfitted with face masks
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News