coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Nurse at Long Island hospital dies from COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A nurse at a Long Island hospital has died of the coronavirus, officials confirmed.

John Abruzzo began working at Huntington Hospital in 2002.

"We at Huntington Hospital are devastated by the loss of our colleague John Abruzzo, RN, from COVID-19," the hospital said in a statement. "He was among the brave caregivers dedicated to their patients during this challenging time."

Abruzzo was hired as a security officer in 2002 before becoming a nurse five years later, in 2007.

"Our team at Huntington Hospital is a family that now mourns the loss of one of its own," Chief Nursing Officer Susan Knoepffler said. "But as we grieve, we will also persevere in caring for our patients with the grace and strength that John displayed day in and day out."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssuffolk countyhuntingtoncoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhospitalhealth carenurses
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
Huntington battles 'quarantine 15' with town-wide diet
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Positive COVID-19 cases drop in Nassau County, contact tracers wanted
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News