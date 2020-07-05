Reopen News: Beaches continue social distancing as NYC prepares for Phase 3

Lifeguards have been on duty since Wednesday at beaches around the city and social distancing guidelines are in effect.
Families came down to the beach and the boardwalk Saturday nearly all wearing masks. Social distancing ambassadors were also walking the boardwalk handing them out to those who didn't have them.
The rides were not running, but games were open and so were boardwalk restaurants.
On Monday, the city enters Phase 3 without indoor dining. Nail salons, tattoo and massage parlors will be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. Businesses mustcdisinfect workstations for each new customer, require customers and employees to wear face coverings.
A six foot distance must be maintained at all times.
