The Countdown: Jumaane Williams enters NY governor's race; Trouble brews for Cuomo

Today's political headlines:
NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams announces run for New York governor
Democrat Jumaane Williams, New York City's elected public advocate, is running for governor, making the self-described activist perhaps the most progressive contestant yet to get into a race already featuring two formidable and potentially history-making candidates.
Ethics commission revokes prior approval of Cuomo's book deal, threatening $5.1 million
Commissioners on New York state's ethics commission voted 12-1 Tuesday to revoke the body's prior approval of ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo's $5.1 million book deal.
Wyoming GOP votes to stop recognizing Liz Cheney as a Republican
The Wyoming Republican Party will no longer recognize Liz Cheney as a member of the GOP in its second formal rebuke for her criticism of former President Donald Trump.
