the countdown

The Countdown: Jumaane Williams enters NY governor's race; Trouble brews for Cuomo

EMBED <>More Videos

The Countdown: NY governor's race gets bigger; Trouble brews for Cuomo

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "The Countdown" is here to get you caught up with all of the day's political news.

You can watch it online, on the ABC7NY app or on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

Today's political headlines:



NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams announces run for New York governor

Democrat Jumaane Williams, New York City's elected public advocate, is running for governor, making the self-described activist perhaps the most progressive contestant yet to get into a race already featuring two formidable and potentially history-making candidates.

Ethics commission revokes prior approval of Cuomo's book deal, threatening $5.1 million
Commissioners on New York state's ethics commission voted 12-1 Tuesday to revoke the body's prior approval of ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo's $5.1 million book deal.

Wyoming GOP votes to stop recognizing Liz Cheney as a Republican
The Wyoming Republican Party will no longer recognize Liz Cheney as a member of the GOP in its second formal rebuke for her criticism of former President Donald Trump.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citynew yorkandrew cuomonew york governornew york city politicsnew york state politicsthe countdown
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THE COUNTDOWN
The Countdown: Biden's gift on gas prices; Vax mandates for MTA?
The Countdown: Latest on 2024 presidential race, Cuomo investigation
The Countdown: Congressman censured; 'QAnon Shaman' sentenced
The Countdown: Biden signs infrastructure bill; Bannon indicted
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News