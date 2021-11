The Countdown: Jumaane Williams enters NY governor's race; Trouble brews for Cuomo

Today's political headlines:

Democrat Jumaane Williams, New York City's elected public advocate, is running for governor , making the self-described activist perhaps the most progressive contestant yet to get into a race already featuring two formidable and potentially history-making candidates.Commissioners on New York state's ethics commission voted 12-1 Tuesday to revoke the body's prior approval of ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo's $5.1 million book deal The Wyoming Republican Party will no longer recognize Liz Cheney as a member of the GOP in its second formal rebuke for her criticism of former President Donald Trump.