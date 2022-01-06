The Countdown: What to expect 1 year after Capitol insurrection

You can watch it online, on the ABC7NY app or on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.
Today's political headlines:
Healthcare, climate change crux of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's 2022 plan
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered her first State of the State address Wednesday, outlining an agenda for an economic comeback from the coronavirus pandemic and new government investments in the health care industry, housing and renewable energy.
Adams announces new hospital funding, defends controversial comments
New York City Mayor Eric Adams visited Elmhurst Hospital in Queens Wednesday, perhaps the hardest hit back at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, to announce more money for public hospitals. The mayor announced a three-point plan to ensure the City's hospitals have the resources they need.
7 hours, 700 arrests, 1 year later: The Jan. 6 Capitol attack, by the numbers
Nearly one year ago, thousands of people from nearly every state in the country traveled to Washington, D.C., where many of them stormed the nation's Capitol building after a political rally in an effort to stop the certification of Joe Biden's election victory.
CDC panel votes yes on boosters for ages 12-15
Boosters for children ages 12 to 15 are one step closer after a panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Wednesday to recommend the third Pfizer shots for adolescents, leaving the final step to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.
The vote was nearly unanimous at 13 yeses and 1 no. Walensky is likely to sign off later Wednesday, and shots could go into arms as soon as Thursday morning.
