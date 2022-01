The Countdown: What to expect 1 year after Capitol insurrection

Today's political headlines:

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered her first State of the State address Wednesday, outlining an agenda for an economic comeback from the coronavirus pandemic and new government investments in the health care industry, housing and renewable energy.New York City Mayor Eric Adams visited Elmhurst Hospital in Queens Wednesday, perhaps the hardest hit back at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, to announce more money for public hospitals. The mayor announced a three-point plan to ensure the City's hospitals have the resources they need.Nearly one year ago, thousands of people from nearly every state in the country traveled to Washington, D.C., where many of them stormed the nation's Capitol building after a political rally in an effort to stop the certification of Joe Biden's election victory.Boosters for children ages 12 to 15 are one step closer after a panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Wednesday to recommend the third Pfizer shots for adolescents, leaving the final step to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.The vote was nearly unanimous at 13 yeses and 1 no. Walensky is likely to sign off later Wednesday, and shots could go into arms as soon as Thursday morning.