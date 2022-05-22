Up Close: Senator Gillibrand talks gun safety measures in wake of Buffalo mass shooting

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we talk to U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand about safety measures that could have been taken to prevent last weekend's mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo.The senator from New York traveled to Buffalo with President Biden, and says that if New York safeguards had been followed, the 18-year-old accused shooter should never have been able to buy his weapon.Also on Up Close, there will be no trash talk, but lots of talk about trash.New York City's Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch joins us to talk about how she plans to get the city to produce less trash while keeping the streets cleaner.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.