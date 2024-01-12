Partial wall collapse at building in Little Italy leads to emergency demolition orders

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Property owners are being ordered to tear down a building in Manhattan after unpermitted construction work "destabilized" the structure and led to the partial collapse of an exterior wall on Wednesday.

Inspectors found that the masonry chimney had given way, with chimney and facade bricks landing between the four-story commercial building located at 188 Grand Street in Little Italy, and the surrounding construction fence outside the building.

The Department of Buildings say they found that the "illegal" and unauthorized construction work done on the first floor and in the cellar "significantly destabilized the structure," and now have ordered the property owners to demolish the building.

"Our engineers have determined that the damaged building is now posing an imminent hazard to the public, and in order to prevent an uncontrolled collapse we have ordered the property owners to start preparations for an emergency demolition of the entire building," the DOB said in a statement.

The construction work was performed by contractors without approved engineering plans, DOB approval and DOB work permits.

The illegal work included major gut renovation, including demolition of the interior of the first floor, and the installation of new steel beams, steel joists and a steel staircase, according to the DOB.

The work undermined multiple structural steel columns in the cellar of the building and removed existing bracing necessary for stability.

Due to the risk of interior collapse, the DOB says that it's not safe to allow construction workers back inside the building to perform stabilization work.

The DOB has ordered the property owner's contractors to extend the perimeter of the construction fence around the building in order to create a "safety zone," install sidewalk sheds and overhead protection to protect people from potential falling debris.

They have also been ordered to perform some temporary emergency stabilization work on the outside of the building to prevent additional damage to the building during the upcoming storm this weekend.

The DOB says the property owner's contractors are planning to start demolition work after the weekend.

The building was once home to the iconic Alleva Dairy that was open for 130 before it closed in March 2023.

