Coronavirus News: Long Island Pride march postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic

JONES BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- The annual Long Island Pride event, about to celebrate its 30th anniversary, has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The march was scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 14, at Jones Beach. Organizers say postponement does not mean cancellation, and they will continue to work with New York state and heath authorities to reschedule the in-person celebration when it is safe to do so.

"As we all are well aware, we are living in unprecedented times," President and CEO David Kilmnick said in a statement. "There are things we don't know about the coronavirus and things we do know. One of those things we do know is that social distancing and staying home is saving lives, and that is the most important piece of knowledge we can hold onto at this time."

Kilmnick said a virtual Long Island Pride celebration will be scheduled, and details will be announced soon. He is also looking for volunteers to help.

There will also be an announcement soon regarding weekly social gatherings, programs and livestream from the LGBT Network.

"Our community has always been resilient and strong and has always persevered, and I have no doubt that this incredible strength will carry us through together as a family," Kilmnick said. "Thank you for all your support and love."

