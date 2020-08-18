NY-based, mafia-linked 'Lottery Lawyer' swindled jackpot winners for millions: Feds

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A New York attorney who branded himself the "Lottery Lawyer" has been charged with swindling millions of dollars from jackpot winners in a conspiracy that federal prosecutors say involved a member of the Genovese crime family.Jason Kurland, of Dix Hills, is accused in an alleged $107 million scheme to defraud his clients who were all winners of big lottery jackpots, including the winners of a $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the $245 million Powerball jackpot, and a $150 million Powerball jackpot.The victims were not identified by name, but authorities said each paid Kurland and his firm hundreds of thousands of dollars for investment advice.After gaining their trust with primarily traditional investments, Kurland steered his clients to invest in various entities and business deals controlled and directed by three co-defendants, one of whom is a reputed Gambino family mobster, according to federal prosecutors in Brooklyn.Former securities broker Francis Smookler, Chirstopher Chierchio and Frangesco Russo received kickbacks that Kurland allegedly failed to disclose to his clients.Federal prosecutors said millions of dollars were stolen to support the defendants' lavish lifestyles -- private jets, expensive vacations and luxury vehicles including two yachts.The funds that the defendants actually invested in various entities and deals were, in large part, eventually lost.The defendants are charged with wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering and money laundering conspiracy."Lottery winners can't believe their luck when they win millions of dollars, and the men we arrested this morning allegedly used that euphoric feeling to their advantage," FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Bill Sweeney said.Chierchio's defense attorney, Gerald J. McMahon, said his client was "not guilty of these fraudulent charges." He also disputed Chierchio was involved in organized crime."If he were not Italian, there would be no accusation of this nature," he told The Associated Press.----------