Coronavirus News: New York City Jesuit school helps feed health care workers at local hospital

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A high school in Manhattan gifted with a $20,000 donation is using that money to help feed workers on the front lines at a New York City hospital.

Loyola School, a Jesuit high school on the Upper East Side, started a fundraiser called Lunch 4 Life to provide hot meals for the staff at Metropolitan Hospital in East Harlem.

An anonymous donor stepped forward and gave a $20,000 gift for the program to help feed those working at local hospitals.

Loyola School decided to work with Metropolitan Hospital on this project because one of the parents, Liliana Rodriguez-Guzman, works at the hospital.

"Loyola School feels honored and blessed by the support we have received to assist the heroes on the frontlines working at hospitals," Loyola School President Tony Oroszlany said.

Jersey Mike's Subs is providing the food, specifically the franchise in Hoboken, New Jersey.

The plan is for Loyola to deliver 120 meals daily to Metropolitan Hospital, until the school's resources are depleted or the meals are no longer needed.

The school has set up a special fund that can be found on their website if people would like to contribute to this effort.

They have already received an additional $2,500 pledged gift in support of this effort.

