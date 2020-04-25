coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC Health sees uptick in Lysol, bleach exposures after Trump's comment on disinfectants

This file photo shows a shelf full of Lysol cleaning solution at a CVS. (Shutterstock)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Department of Health said it saw an uptick in Lysol and bleach exposures after President Donald Trump wondered about the prospect of the disinfectants being used as an internal treatment for the coronavirus.

In the 18 hours prior to 3 p.m. Friday, the NYC Poison Control Center managed nine cases about exposure to Lysol, 10 bleach cases and 11 cases related to other household cleaners, for a total of 30 cases.

That's more than double the cases during the same 18-hour period in 2019, when the center managed two cases pertaining to bleach, with a total of 13 cases regarding a household product and no Lysol products. The data was first reported in the New York Daily News.

None of these exposures resulted in hospitalization or death.

The NYC Health Department took to social media to urge New Yorkers not to ingest disinfectants.



NYC Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot also reiterated the health department's message.



At his news conference Thursday, Trump noted that researchers were looking at the effects of disinfectants on the virus and wondered aloud if they could be injected into people, saying the virus "does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that."

The backlash against the comments was swift and overwhelming. The parent company of Lysol and another disinfectant warned Friday that its products should not be used as an internal treatment for the coronavirus.

Trump on Friday said his comments were meant to be sarcastic, but did not take questions Friday from reporters, which he normally does, at his daily briefing on the federal coronavirus response.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalpoisoncoronavirushospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalpresident donald trumpnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
USNS Comfort to depart NYC, Javits field hospital to close
Group donates iPads to NYC hospital to connect patients with family
Man proposes to doctor girlfriend on NYC fire escape
COVID-19 patient donates Shake Shack meals to SI hospital workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Mom describes 'torture' of 4-year-old's suffering from COVID-19
'COVID toes' may be new symptom of virus
USNS Comfort to depart NYC, Javits field hospital to close
Military saliva testing lab set to launch in nation's capital
Bandit skates off after Dunkin' Donuts robbery: Police
Show More
Man proposes to doctor girlfriend on NYC fire escape
Tom Hanks befriends bullied 8-year-old boy named 'Corona'
NYCHA hopes door-to-door tests, new sites will stem virus spread
AccuWeather: Milder sun Saturday
What it's like for NYPD, first responders protecting homeless from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News