1980s Flashback: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as covered by Eyewitness News

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News has been rooting around the Channel 7 Vault, and we've dusted off some comfort TV you'll surely enjoy this Thanksgiving.

We've put together two half-hour specials bringing you our original Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade coverage, just as it aired starting in 1980 and throughout the rest of the decade.

You'll see the great floats of the day - Bullwinkle, Snoopy, Garfield and more - as well as the sights and sounds of paradegoers decked out in their 1980s best! And you'll see some beloved celebrities on the floats, like Mary Lou Retton, Erik Estrada, Jim Nabors and more.

You'll also see some classic Eyewitness News reporters of yore - Roger Sharp, for example, would bring his young son, Adam, along every year to cover the parade. You'll see little Adam grow up in these reports!

Plus, familiar faces like Bill Beutel, Roger Grimsby, Milton Lewis, Ernie Anastos, Kaity Tong, Chauncey Howell, Louis Young and many more are found throughout.

If you're nostalgic for old-school 1980s New York, watch these videos and share them with your family and friends.

If you'd like to enjoy them on the big screen, you can watch them on your TV set. Just download the ABC7 New York on your streaming device of choice and look for the section called "The Vault," where you can watch these and many more vintage videos.