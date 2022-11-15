Macy's warehouse ready to roll out new floats for the 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's warehouse is ready to roll out this year's wave of floats for the 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade. Michelle Charlesworth has the story.

MOONACHIE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Macy's warehouse is ready to roll out this year's wave of floats for the 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"A huge walking bed? Sure -- no problem," Macy's Parade Executive Producer Will Coss said.

There are five new floats ... one for the new film, "Slumberland," Baby Shark, the return of Toys "R" Us, Wonderbread's Wondership, and a float to honor Native Americans.

It takes about 10 months each year for 30 amazing people to make these floats.

"This is a team of carpenters, electricians, animators, painters that get all of this together, like the wonder ship here," Director of Production Kathleen Wright said.

The Macy's warehouse is located in Moonachie, New Jersey, where all the floats are designed and stored.

"This is called an outrigger, where it folds. Each float becomes about the size of a city bus and then we take it through the Lincoln Tunnel to the Upper West side," Coss said.

It takes about 8 to 10 hours to put them back together again.

"This next float in front of us is 'People of the first light,' this is a float honoring the Wampanoag Tribe," Coss said.

Macy's went to the tribe to include them.

