Making Strides events bring thousands to Central Park, Jones Beach

Thousands of people are descending onto Central Park and Jones Beach on Sunday for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events.

It is the 30th year of the events put on by the American Cancer Society which are meant to raise money and awareness about breast cancer, how to detect it, and the precautions that people can take to try to prevent it.

How to participate

Central Park

Rolling Start 8:00 AM - 10:30 AM (Ends approx. at noon)

Enter the park at either West 67th Street and Central Park West or Fifth Avenue and East 72nd Street.

Begin the walk at any time from the Start Line located in Naumburg Bandshell.

Jones Beach

Rolling Start 7:00 AM - 10:30 AM (Ends approx. at noon)

At Jones Beach, participants can start the walk from any point on the boardwalk and still walk the entire route.

