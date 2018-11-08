FATAL SHOOTING

Man fatally shot at Target store in Downtown Brooklyn

Derick Waller reports that the gunman is in custody.

By
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) --
Police said a man was fatally shot at a Downtown Brooklyn Target store Wednesday.

It happened next to the Target inside the City Point shopping center on Albee Square West around 11:15 p.m.

Police said four men, including the victim, were following and harassing the 26-year-old alleged gunman before the shooting.

He ducked into the shopping complex to get away, but the group followed him. At least two were brandishing knives, police said.

They advanced on the man, and he turned around and opened fire. One of the men, 25-year-old Carlton Spencer, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The gunman fled the scene and threw the gun away.

Police were able to catch up to him and take him into custody. The three other men were also taken into custody.

The gun was later recovered.

Police said the man who was fatally shot is affiliated with a gang and has multiple prior arrests.

Detectives are looking into the background of the gunman, but are preliminarily treating the shooting as the result of possible gang activity.

Witnesses said it was a chaotic scene with people dropping their shopping baskets and running outside.

No shoppers or employees were hurt.

