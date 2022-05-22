Man shot in the chest aboard Q train at Canal Street, police searching for gunman

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest while on the subway.The man was on board a northbound Q train at Canal street when he was shot in the chest late Sunday morning.He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.The suspect fled and no arrests have been made. Police are still searching for the gunman.All northbound N and Q trains are running with delays while the NYPD conducts an investigation at Canal Street.This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.----------