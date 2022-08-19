Massapequa Coast steps up to the plate in 1st game of Little League World Series tonight

The Massapequa Coast takes on Honolulu Little League in game one of the series

The Massapequa Coast hailing from Oyster Bay will take on Honolulu in the first game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- The Little League World Series starts Friday night and one local team will step up to the plate ready to represent New York.

Excitement is building on Long Island ahead of the match-up and fans will be on their home field cheering them on as the town streams the game at John Burns Park.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Honolulu's mayor have put up a light-hearted wager ahead of the game.

"Rick Blangiardi, mayor of Honolulu, and I have a wager now," Blakeman said. "I am betting him Pappalardo's Pizza versus his macadamia nuts, that our team, Massapequa Coast, is going to win."

Massapequa Coast is the first team from Long Island to make it this far in decades, besting Toms River East 4-0 behind a Joey Lionetti no-hitter to advance to the storied tournament.

The game starts at 7 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN, owned by the same parent company as WABC.

