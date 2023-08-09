Mega Millions drawing 8/8/23: $1.58B jackpot won by ticket holder in FL

A ticket holder in Florida will wake up pretty happy now that they're $1.58 billion richer.

Watch the Mega Millions drawing Tuesdays and Fridays at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A lucky Mega Millions player in Florida holds the winning ticket that matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.

They're waking up $1.58 billion richer. That prize is the largest Mega Millions jackpot in the game's history.

Don't throw your tickets away just yet because there are plenty of smaller prizes to be had.

Tuesday's winning numbers were: 32, 19, 13, 33, 20, with a Mega Ball of 14.

There were 31 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game's jackpot in April.

The jackpot was so hard to win because of the 1-in-302.6 million odds of matching the numbers on five white balls and a separate mega ball. The odds were better to win smaller prizes, which start at $2.

In the August 4 drawing, there were 5,331,114 winning tickets at all prize levels. Nine tickets matched the five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize. Two are worth $2 million each because they included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 2X for this drawing; they were sold in Michigan and Tennessee.

Another Match 5-winning ticket was sold in Tennessee for the standard $1 million second-tier prize. Six other tickets also win $1 million, one each in Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma and Texas.

FUN FACT: Where have the most winning Mega Millions jackpot tickets been sold?

New York - 44

California - 36

New Jersey - 25

Ohio - 20

Michigan - 18

Georgia - 15

Illinois - 13

Texas - 13

Connecticut - 0

You can watch the Mega Millions drawings on abc7NY.com/lottery on Tuesday and Friday nights at 10:59.

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, and Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $774.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 (one ticket, from Washington state)

10. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

For more information about the New York lottery and to see lottery results, please visit nylottery.ny.gov

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.