Up Close: What's next after the midterm election

In this episode of Up Close, Bill Ritter discusses what happened in the midterm election and what's to come.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Up Close with Bill Ritter, we discuss the whirlwind that was the recent midterm election.

There wasn't a red wave, more so a ripple, but that means Republicans could still capture control of the House by a narrow margin.

We have had a gridlock for some of the last six years, but after this election, will the people's word actually get done.

Bill Ritter also talks to New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer and newly elected Republican Congressman elect Mike Lawler.

