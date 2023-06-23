Extra Time: Search for missing submersible results in tragic ending

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the tragic end to the search for the missing submersible that was headed towards the Titanic wreckage site.

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the tragic end to the search for the missing submersible that was headed towards the Titanic wreckage site.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed all five passengers on board are presumed dead.

This comes after a rover managed to find debris from the sub. Officials say this means the sub imploded about 1,600 feet from the wreckage of the Titanic.

Two of the victims were members of the Explores Club on the Upper East Side. Paul-Henri Nargeolet lived in Connecticut before moving to Dutchess County.

Eyewitness News reporter Marcus Solis had the latest details including more about the victim nicknamed 'Mr. Titanic.'

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

James Cameron reacts to the submersible implosion

"Titanic" director James Cameron, who has explored the ship's wreckage site himself, called the implosion of a submersible that vanished on a Titanic tour Sunday "quite surreal."

Brooklyn deadly subway surfing

One teen was killed and another was injured when they fell from a train while subway surfing in Brooklyn. The 14 year olds were on the Manhattan-bound L train at the Broadway Junction stop Thursday afternoon. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was found in the tunnel. He is not believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police pursuit of stolen car ends in crash

Police were in pursuit of a stolen car when it ended in a crash on McCarter Highway in Newark, New Jersey. The car was stolen early Thursday morning, resulting in a police chase that ended with a head-on collision at the intersection of Meeker Avenue and Empire Street. Officers were able to arrest three juveniles and one adult.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.