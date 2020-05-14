coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Mother and baby daughter go home after COVID-19 battle

By Eyewitness News
HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A baby in New Jersey born prematurely in April from a mother battling COVID-19 is finally home.

Baby Harley was delivered by emergency c-section about six weeks early.

Her mother Donna Molina was desperately ill from the virus and the two were separated for the first few weeks.

Four days before she gave birth, Molina spiked a 103-degree fever and was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center.

"I was in an induced coma for 11 days, I was intubated and on a ventilator," Molina said.

Harley wasn't due until June 10, but the virus demanded otherwise and she had to come immediately.

Molina had an emergency C-section and that is the last thing she remembers.

After Molina recovered, she had to wait until she tested negative for the virus twice before she could meet her baby girl.

"It's just so amazing how someone so small can pull through and survive," she said.

Harley is now thriving.

Wednesday, they both left Hackensack University Medical Center together.

